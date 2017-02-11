Fresh Scottish protest to be held against Donald Trump

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scotland Against Trump group have organised a rally and march in Edinburgh

A "national demonstration" against the policies of US President Donald Trump is to be held in Edinburgh.

Thousands took to the streets in Scottish cities after Mr Trump announced a crackdown on immigration and suspended the US refugee programme.

The Scotland Against Trump group behind those rallies has organised a national event in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Protestors plan to gather at the Meadows before marching to the US consulate and the Scottish Parliament.

They have organised buses to bring in groups from other parts of Scotland.

'We will resist'

The event will include speeches by human rights groups, abortion rights campaigners, trade union representatives and lawyer and anti-racism campaigner Aamer Anwar.

A statement from Scotland Against Trump said it was "time to fight back".

It added: "We will stand up and be counted. Trump is the apex of an insurgency of an international far-right. We will resist. We are the majority. We are ready to make our voice heard."

Image caption Anti-Trump protests have been held in cities across Scotland, like this one in Aberdeen

Since January's protests, most of the provisions of Mr Trump's travel ban, which targets seven mainly Muslim countries, have been suspended amid legal challenges.

The president insists America's national security is at risk and has indicated he intends to pursue further legal avenues.

More than 1.8m people across the UK have signed a petition urging the UK government to withdraw the offer of a state visit to Mr Trump.

That, and a counter-petition insisting Mr Trump should be allowed to visit, which gathered more than 300,000 signatures, will be debated at Westminster on 20 February.

The UK government has already rejected calls to cancel the visit.