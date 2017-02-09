Man jailed for table legs murder attempt in Lochgelly

Image caption The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Carr had previously served 17 sentences of detention and imprisonment

A man who admitted trying to kill a woman by attacking her with wooden table legs has been jailed for 10 years.

Robert Carr, 39, from Glenrothes in Fife, also throttled the 20-year-old woman during the attack at a house in Lochgelly on Christmas Day 2015.

A court heard that the victim was found crouched behind a car, covered in blood and shaking.

After the attack, Carr sent her a message saying he loved her.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that the father-of-10 later sent her a message asking why she had called the police and sent her mother a Facebook message asking if his victim was OK as he had "just not heard from her".

The woman was taken to hospital where her head wounds were stitched and stapled. Doctors noted that rectangular marks on her back and shoulder blades were consistent with her being hit with a table leg.

She had 19 separate injuries.

Struggling for breath

The attempted murder followed a string of violent offences Carr had inflicted on women. He pled guilty to 10 charges in total.

He has previously served 17 sentences of detention and imprisonment for charges including assault.

In relation to the Lochgelly attack, the court heard that Carr had been drinking at his victim's home on Christmas Eve and fell asleep.

The next morning he began slapping and punching her and calling her names.

Advocate depute Ian Wallace said: "He then picked up a wooden table, turned it upside down and ripped the legs off it. He took a table leg in each hand and repeatedly struck her on the head with them."

The woman tried to get up but Carr grabbed her by the throat and squeezed, pinning her against a wall. The woman was struggling for breath before he released her.

Carr resumed his attack with the table legs and she curled up in a ball to protect herself. He then kicked her full force in the stomach and began beating her on the back with the makeshift weapons.

He left the room but returned and punched her in the face before striking her again on the head with a table leg.

Shot in head

When he went to the toilet, the woman fled from the flat and hid behind a car. Passers-by contacted the emergency services.

Police found table legs stained with the victim's blood at her home.

Mr Wallace said that Carr later sent the woman a message telling her: "Am home love u."

Carr pled guilty to a further nine assault charges committed between 2003 and 2015 at addresses in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Lochgelly and the former T in the Park campsite at Balado, Kinross, against female victims, two of whom were pregnant during some of the incidents.

He had also originally faced rape charges, but those allegations were either deleted or his not guilty pleas accepted.

The court heard that one victim said she still did not feel safe and another said she was terrified of Carr and feared that he would kill her.

Carr told one woman, now 46, that he would "shut her up permanently" after she rejected money he wanted to give her as a birthday present.

He punched her in the face and striking her with a thick church candle until she passed out.

'Deep shame'

On another occasion, the victim was at a party where children were present when Carr turned up uninvited.

He closed the curtains and brought out a small case containing a gas-propelled pellet gun. After putting the weapon together he shot the woman hosting the party in the hand.

He then turned on his previous assault victim and shot her in the head and shoulder. She lunged at him to try and stop him and he shot her in the head again. The woman said Carr was shouting at her for wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan "Young, Free and Single".

The woman fled from the house with her baby as Carr followed and continued to shoot at her.

She later had a pellet removed from her head and another from her shoulder, but a third pellet in her shoulder could not be extracted.

Defence solicitor advocate Krista Johnston said the offences were "awful". She added: "He feels deep shame about his behaviour."

Judge Lord Ericht told Carr: "You pled guilty to 10 charges comprising a series of offences involving a sustained and violent course of conduct against women culminating in attempted murder."

Lord Ericht told him that he had to take account of the serious nature of the assaults and ordered that he be kept under supervision for a further three-year period after being released from prison.