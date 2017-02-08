Pensioner dies from injuries after crash in West Lothian

An elderly man has died following a road accident in West Lothian last month.

His Nissan Micra left the A89 at the Dechmont roundabout in Livingston at 13:55 on Sunday 22 January.

The 87-year-old driver was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but Police Scotland said he later died.

Officers are investigating the crash and wish to speak to anyone with information.

Con Martin Smith, of Police Scotland, said: "Sadly this collision resulted in the death of the elderly male driver and our investigation has been ongoing since 22 January to determine exactly what happened.

"We would ask that any other motorists or members of the public who can assist with our inquiries contact police immediately."