Rachel Fee must wait for decision on Liam Fee murder appeal

Image copyright PA Image caption Rachel Fee was jailed for 23-and-a-half years after being convicted of the murder of her son, Liam.

A mother who is appealing a conviction for murdering her two-year-old son will have to wait for a decision.

Rachel Fee's lawyers have told judges at the Criminal Court of Appeal in Edinburgh that the conviction is unsafe.

Last May, she was found guilty with her civil partner, Nyomi Fee, of the murder and ill-treatment of Liam.

Judges Lady Dorrian, Lord Turnbull and Lord Bracadale said they would issue the appeal ruling in the near future.

Defence advocate Brian McConnachie QC told the court that the judge who jailed her made mistakes when directing the jurors.

He said Lord Burns did not tell jurors they could find Fee guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Image copyright PA Image caption Rachel Fee's civil partner, Nyomi Fee, was jailed for 24 years for the murder of the two-year-old

Evidence that was led in court against Fee may have shown that she was not responsible for murdering the toddler at a house near Glenrothes in Fife, he added.

Instead, he said jurors may have concluded that the 32-year-old was responsible for the culpable homicide of Liam.

Mr McConnachie said evidence led by the Crown during the original case showed that it was conceivable that Nyomi Fee was the "main actor" in the murder of Liam.

He said: "The jury were entitled to convict the appellant of something less than murder."

Prosecution lawyer Alex Prentice QC told the court that Rachel and Nyomi Fee engaged in a course of criminal conduct which culminated in the death of Liam.

He told the court that, because Rachel did not do anything to alleviate or stop what was happening to Liam, the jurors were entitled to convict her of murder.

Mr Prentice added: "There is no room for culpable homicide in this case."

Lord Burns jailed Fee for 23-and-a-half years for murdering Liam at the High Court in Edinburgh in July 2016. Her civil partner Nyomi Fee was jailed for 24 years.

Jurors heard how the pair spent two years torturing the to before finally killing him at their home in March 2014.