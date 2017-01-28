Two women robbed at knifepoint in Kirkcaldy

Image copyright Google Image caption On Thursday a woman was robbed of her purse by a man with a knife near the Asda car park in Carberry Place

Police in Kirkcaldy are carrying out extra patrols after two women were robbed at knifepoint in separate incidents in the town.

On Friday, a woman was sitting in her car in Rosslyn Street when a man with a knife opened the passenger door and grabbed her handbag.

The previous day, a woman was robbed of her purse at knifepoint near the Asda car park in Carberry Place.

Police have not ruled out the possibility the incidents are linked.

The suspect in Thursday's incident, which happened at about 17:00, was described as being possibly in his 20s, 5ft 8in tall and slim. He was wearing a dark grey, hooded top with the hood up.

He also had tracksuit bottoms on with a white strip down the side and was wearing white trainers.

The suspect in Friday's robbery, which took place at about 16:40, was wearing a woollen mask and left the scene on a red mountain bike.

He was described as being in his mid-20s, 5ft 8in tall, and slim. He was "scruffy" and unshaven, and wearing black tracksuit bottoms with green stripes down each leg and a dark hooded top.

'Shocked and distressed'

Det Insp Graeme Dursley, of Kirkcaldy CID, said: "This is the second incident of its type in Kirkcaldy over the last two days.

"Although we are keeping an open mind, we are not ruling out the possibility that they are linked.

"We are committed to tracing the individual or individuals responsible as quickly as possible.

"The woman was not injured but she was understandably shocked and distressed.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and who may have information that can assist us in tracing the individual described."

Community Inspector Graeme Neill, of Kirkcaldy police station, said: "We will be carrying out additional high-visibility patrols in the area of these incidents over the next few days.

"Anyone with information or concerns is asked to speak to officers on patrol or contact us at Kirkcaldy police station or by calling 101."