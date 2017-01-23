Rape ruling footballer David Robertson retires from the sport

Image copyright SNS

A footballer judged to have raped a woman, with ex-Scotland international David Goodwillie, has retired from the game.

David Robertson, 30, and his ex-teammate Goodwillie were last week ordered to pay £100,000 damages. They have never faced a criminal trial.

Denise Clair sued the pair, saying she had been "devastated" by the Crown's decision not to prosecute.

Cowdenbeath FC confirmed that Robertson had retired from professional football.

Ms Clair, who has waived her right to anonymity, claimed Robertson and Plymouth Argyle's Goodwillie raped her at a flat in Armadale, in West Lothian, after a night out in Bathgate in January 2011.

She said she could not remember what happened after being in a Bathgate bar and woke up in a strange flat the following morning.

The two former Dundee United players had claimed the sex was consensual.

The 30-year-old originally sought £500,000 in compensation, but damages were later agreed at £100,000 in the civil action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

It was the first civil case of its kind in Scotland.

Cowdenbeath confirmed Robertson's retirement in a statement on its website.

Donald Findlay, Cowdenbeath FC chairman, said: "I wish to thank David for all his hard work during his stay at Central Park."

Plymouth Argyle said it would issue a statement on Goodwillie's future in the next few days.