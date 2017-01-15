Man charged after lorry hits parked cars in Guardbridge

Image copyright Evan Henderson

A man has been charged after a skip lorry crashed into parked cars before coming to a halt in a garden in Fife.

Several vehicles, lamp posts and a wall were damaged in Cupar Road, Guardbridge, near St Andrews, at about 10:30 on Saturday.

The driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries but no-one else was hurt. The road was closed for about seven hours.

Police said a 54-year-old man has been charged and a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Details of the charge were not released. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Fife Road Policing Unit at Glenrothes Police Station on 101.