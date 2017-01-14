Lorry hits parked cars in Guardbridge crash
- 14 January 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A driver has escaped with minor injuries after a lorry crashed into a row of parked cars in Fife.
The incident happened in Cupar Road, Guardbridge, near St Andrews, at about 10:30 on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the scene and pictures on social media showed damage to a number of cars and a garden wall.
Police said a man was treated for minor injuries and inquiries were continuing.
A force spokesman said: "At around 10.30am police received a report of a road collision involving an HGV and a number of parked cars in Cupar Road, Guardbridge.
"One person was treated for minor injuries and inquiries are ongoing."