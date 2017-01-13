Second man charged over post office robberies

Image caption Post Offices in Linlithgow, Cowdenbeath, Burntisland and Kincardine

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with robberies at seven post offices in Scotland.

He is the second man to be arrested in connection with robberies in Linlithgow, Cowdenbeath, Burntisland and Kincardine on Monday.

The second man has also been charged with robberies in Larkhall on 23 December, Glenboig on 6 January and Clarkston on Monday.

Two men, 28 and 38, are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court later.

Det Insp Colin Robson, of Police Scotland, said: "Thanks to the combined efforts of officers from four territorial divisions, as well as specialist resources, two men have now been charged in connection with these incidents and we're not currently looking for anyone else.

"I want to again commend the staff involved for their assistance following these distressing incidents, as well as thank the local communities and everyone who came forward with information for their support."