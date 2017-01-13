Disruption expected as more snow and ice to hit Scotland

Image caption BBC Weatherwatcher Daibhidh took this picture in Crieff

Further disruption is expected in Scotland with snow and ice set to cause problems across the country.

The Met Office has issued warnings for ice and up to 20cm (8in) of snow for higher ground until late on Friday.

On Thursday, police dealt with dozens of minor accidents as heavy snow fell in the north, south and west.

There were road closures on the M74, two lorries came off the A9 and freezing conditions on the M77 caused lengthy tailbacks.

About 15 schools in the Highlands and Dumfries and Galloway were closed on Thursday, with conditions expected to worsen overnight.

Warnings have been issued that the weather conditions could also affect power supplies.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "There's a chance any snow that settles could be disruptive to transport and possibly lead to interruptions to power supplies. Another potential travel problem could be the ice risk overnight.

"Forecasting snow is always challenging and there's often a fine line between whether it will rain or snow in a particular location depending on slight changes in air temperature. Keep an eye on the forecast and warnings for your area for the latest information."

Snow showers are expected to be less frequent over the weekend but temperatures will remain low.

'Challenging driving conditions'

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: "Motorists all over the UK are facing very challenging driving conditions from the full array of winter weather.

"Driving in rain, snow and ice is a real danger so the best advice is to drive more slowly, leave far more space behind the car in front than normal, and expect the unexpected.

"If you are unlucky enough to find yourself slipping and sliding on the road, change to a higher gear to gain traction, be gentle with the accelerator and you should keep control. Also, remember to give yourself more time to brake and apply the pressure on the brake steadily."

On Thursday, a gritter driver came to the aid of former Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy after his car became stuck in a snow bank in the south of Scotland.

Dumfries and Galloway Council worker Stevie Fallon went to the assistance of the six-times gold medallist after the accident on the A701 north of Moffat.

