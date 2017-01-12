Man arrested over post office robberies

From the section

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with robberies at four post offices in central Scotland.

It follows incidents in Linlithgow, Cowdenbeath, Burntisland and Kincardine on Monday.

A four-figure sum of money was taken in total and a 44-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

The man is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday. Police Scotland said efforts were ongoing to trace a second individual.

Det Insp Colin Robson said officers had been "working tirelessly" on the investigation.

He also thanked staff and the public for their "ongoing support".