Mary Logie murder: Sandra Weir gets life for rolling pin attack

Image copyright Police Image caption Sandra Weir must spend a minimum of 21 years in prison before she can be considered for release

A heroin addict who bludgeoned her elderly neighbour to death with a rolling pin in Fife has been jailed for life.

Sandra Weir, 41, must spend a minimum of 21 years in prison before she can be considered for release.

Weir repeatedly struck pensioner Mary Logie with a rolling pin in her own home in Leven on 5 January 2016.

The 82-year-old suffered multiple skull fractures and was found with a total of 31 injuries on her head and neck.

The grandmother, also known as Rae, sustained defensive wounds as she tried to fend off her attacker.

Weir then left her victim lying seriously injured but alive for hours before returning to deliver the fatal blows, prosecutors believe.

The killing happened after Weir had been stealing significant sums of cash from the pensioner over time to fund her drug habit.

Weir was convicted of murder by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

Image copyright Police Image caption Mary Logie was murdered at her Leven home on 5 January 2016

Judge Michael O'Grady, who previously described the manner of Mrs Logie's death as "breathtakingly wicked", handed down an automatic life sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Regular churchgoer Mrs Logie was found battered to death in the living-room of her first-floor flat in Green Gates.

She had planned to visit a friend in hospital but never turned up. She had spent Christmas with one of her sons in England not long before her death.

Weir denied murder and pleaded alibi, claiming she was elsewhere at the time.

Weir became close to Mrs Logie and acted as her unofficial carer, but she had been a drug addict since her 20s and had racked up debts.

Described by detectives as a "callous and uncaring individual", Weir regularly exploited Mrs Logie for financial gain.

Det Ch Insp Keith Hardie, of Police Scotland, said: "The level of violence inflicted upon Mary, coupled with the prolonged period of bullying and intimidation, demonstrated Weir's complete disregard for the wellbeing of her victim.

"This was a very, very brutal and horrific attack committed by a despicable individual."

Passing sentence Mr O'Grady QC said nothing could diminish the "callous and cruel and utterly heartless" nature of the crime.

He said: "You have clearly been a troubled young woman and it may be that some of your problems have not been of your own making.

"I will not rehearse what I had to say on the occasion of your conviction. But what I said then remains true.

"And, in my view, nothing can diminish the callous and cruel and utterly heartless nature of this crime. It is beyond any meaningful mitigation."