Disruption warning for commuters despite bridge reopening

Travellers are facing another day of disruption due to severe weather despite the reopening of the Forth Road Bridge.

Traffic was allowed on the crossing again from 21:00 on Wednesday, after damage caused by a blown over lorry was repaired sooner than expected.

Forecasters said widespread wintry showers across Scotland could still make travelling difficult.

Snow and winds of up to 70mph are expected to last throughout the day.

A further warning for snow is in place until late on Friday.

The Met Office has issued several yellow Be Aware warnings. There is also a risk of snow drifts on higher routes on Thursday and Friday.

Lightning may also accompany the heavier showers, with potential disruption to power supplies.

Commuters looking to cross the Forth Road Bridge on Wednesday were stuck in traffic jams for hours after the lorry was blown from the northbound carriageway onto the southbound side at about 02:00.

The crossing was closed to HGVs at the time. The 54-year-old driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.

High winds delayed attempts to remove the vehicle until mid-afternoon. Welders then began repairing a 40m section of the central grille that had been badly damaged.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf praised bridge staff who completed the repairs much sooner than expected.

He said: "Once again, the Forth Road Bridge team has stepped up to repair the bridge. They have successfully removed the overturned HGV and carried out temporary repair work to the damaged central reserve safety grille on the bridge.

"I would like to pay tribute to the engineers and workers who have faced up to some very challenging and difficult weather conditions throughout the day, to complete the work and get the bridge reopened as quickly and as safely as possible.

"The bridge is now open in both directions for traffic, subject to any restrictions the weather may bring, in line with the forecast."

