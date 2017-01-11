Refugee student's pioneering work on facial paralysis

Refugee student's work on facial paralysis
11 January 2017 Last updated at 16:58 GMT

A researcher at Glasgow University is developing new technology designed to help people with paralysed faces.

Mahmoud Amir Alagha has been working on a way to capture digitally the way partial paralysis affects facial expressions.

The postgraduate student has had his own problems to overcome as a refugee from the conflict in Syria.

BBC Scotland's science correspondent Kenneth Macdonald has been to meet him.