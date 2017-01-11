Number of Scottish tourism workers rises by 11%

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Edinburgh and Glasgow are the two biggest tourism employers in Scotland

The number of people working in Scottish tourism has risen by more than twice the rate of the UK as a whole, according to official figures.

VisitScotland said the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed the number of people employed in the industry in Scotland grew by 11%.

UK-wide growth was just 4% in 2014-15, according to the VisitScotland.

The 217,000 people working in Scottish tourism accounts for 9% of the total number of jobs in Scotland.

Edinburgh and Glasgow are the two biggest tourism employers. In Argyll and Bute, tourism jobs represent nearly a fifth of all employment in the region.

Visit Scotland said the figures showed tourism created jobs and sustained communities around the country.

The 15,700 tourism workers in the Highlands make up 14% of the region's total - the same percentage as Perth and Kinross, which employs 8,700 people in the industry.

West Dunbartonshire saw a 41% jump to 3,100 employees, while Eilean Siar had an increase of 22% and Dundee, 20%.

Image copyright Andrew Lockie Image caption Tourism is particularly important for the economy of rural areas of Scotland

Culture and Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "Our tourism industry is going from strength to strength and these figures serve to highlight the vital role that tourism plays in Scotland's economy.

"They also show how important the industry is to our rural and coastal economies. Our food and drink sectors continue to play an important role in attracting our visitors and creating employment opportunities."

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: "Tourism is more than a holiday experience. It creates jobs and sustains communities in every corner of Scotland all year round and is at the heart of the Scottish economy.

"These fantastic new figures show that, from hotel owners to waiting staff, tourism really is the driving force for providing the jobs of today and tomorrow."