Fresh appeal one year after Saima Ahmed found dead in Gogar

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ms Ahmed had no known links to the Edinburgh area

Police have made a fresh appeal for information a year after a woman's body was found on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The remains of Saima Ahmed, 36, were recovered from the grounds of Gogar Mount House, on the edge of Gogarburn Golf Club.

Her family have criticised the police response after they reported Ms Ahmed missing from her home in the Wembley area of London in August 2015.

She had no known links to Edinburgh.

Ms Ahmed's family were also unaware of any friends or contacts she might have had in the area, or any plans to travel to Scotland.

Misconduct investigation

Five Metropolitan Police officers are now facing a misconduct investigation over the case.

Police Scotland have said that, to date, no suspicious circumstances surrounding Saima's death have been discovered.

Det Ch Insp Martin MacLean said: "I am determined to provide Saima's family with the answers they crave and whilst, at this time, I have no evidence of any criminality, I still do not know why Saima travelled to Edinburgh, where she was intending to visit or whom she planned to meet with.

"I thank those who have helped us thus far, but I believe someone out there will have seen Saima during her time in the city or knows why she visited the capital and I would ask that person, or persons, to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information at all relevant to this ongoing investigation is also asked to get in touch."