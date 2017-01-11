Haymarket signalling problem hits rush hour trains
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A signalling problem at Edinburgh's Haymarket has caused disruption to rail services in and out of the capital.
Morning commuters faced delays after the fault was first reported shortly after 06:00.
Services affected included those to Glasgow, Glenrothes, Helensburgh, Inverness and Perth.
ScotRail said the fault had been fixed by 08:00 but warned services would continue to face disruption throughout the morning.