Haymarket signalling problem hits rush hour trains

Image caption The signalling fault at Haymarket has been affecting services in and out of Edinburgh

A signalling problem at Edinburgh's Haymarket has caused disruption to rail services in and out of the capital.

Morning commuters faced delays after the fault was first reported shortly after 06:00.

Services affected included those to Glasgow, Glenrothes, Helensburgh, Inverness and Perth.

ScotRail said the fault had been fixed by 08:00 but warned services would continue to face disruption throughout the morning.