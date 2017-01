Image copyright Fife Free Press

Two cars ended up sharing the same parking bay after a collision at Kirkcaldy train station.

Police were called to the unusual double parking incident at 11:40 on Tuesday.

It is not clear how exactly the silver-coloured Mazda ended up on top of the white Volkswagen Golf.

A sign later placed next to one of the vehicles reads: "Parking out of marked bays is an offence."