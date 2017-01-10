Man jailed for slashing gangland figure in Edinburgh

Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY Image caption David Togher is thought to have followed his victim before attacking him

A man has been jailed for six years for slashing a notorious gangland figure following a long-standing feud.

David Togher attacked Sean "Lugs" McGovern in Edinburgh city centre in broad daylight last July.

The 32-year-old victim was attacked just before he was due to return to jail from home leave. McGovern is currently serving 17 years for a pub shooting and drug crimes.

Togher was previously jailed in 2009 for his part in a major drugs gang.

The 31-year-old ex-soldier from Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, admitted assaulting McGovern to the danger of his life.

'Bad blood'

The High Court in Glasgow heard that McGovern had refused to help police and Togher's QC said there had been "historical" bad blood between the men.

Lord Turnbull told him: "The victim was a serving prisoner who was obviously an enemy of yours for one reason or another."

He added that the slashing had been "pre-meditated and calculated".

McGovern had been at the end of a week's home leave from HMP Castle Huntly when he was attacked on 27 July.

The court heard that his girlfriend had dropped him off in Edinburgh's Waterloo Place at about 12:30 and he was set to be taken back to prison in a G4S security vehicle.

But as he got out of his girlfriend's car, Togher and an accomplice ran out of a stolen car towards him.

It is thought they had followed McGovern that day.

Prosecutor Bernard Ablett told the court: "Both were wearing cycling tops, gloves, caps, sunglasses and snoods partially covering their faces.

"Togher and the other man were in possession of knives."

'Refused to co-operate'

Mr Ablett added that McGovern was then "quickly" struck on the head and face with the blades.

Togher and his friend then ran back to the stolen car with the driver still behind the wheel.

Before fleeing the scene, they could be heard yelling for the door to be opened as McGovern briefly gave chase.

McGovern was covered in blood with injuries to his neck, face and hand.

He was taken to hospital, but Mr Ablett said: "He refused to co-operate with the police inquiry."

The stolen getaway car was found burnt out in the Duddingston area.

Police later received an anonymous call that Togher was involved.

Officer discovered that the distinctive cycling clothes worn by Togher and his accomplice were bought from Halfords and the pair were seen on CCTV buying them a week before the attack.

Lord Turnbull told Togher the jail term would have been eight years, but for his guilty plea.