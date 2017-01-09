Police probe link after spate of post office incidents

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a female shopkeeper was assaulted during the incident at the post office in Kincardine

A spate of incidents involving a man with a knife threatening staff at post offices across central Scotland may be linked, police have said.

Premises in Linlithgow, Cowdenbeath, Burntisland and Kincardine were targeted on Monday.

It follows a robbery in Glenboig, North Lanarkshire, on Friday and an attempted raid in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, on Saturday.

Police were "keeping an open mind" about the same man being responsible.

In the first of the latest incidents, a man stole a sum of cash from the till of a post office in Linlithgow at about 11:25.

At about 12:15, there was an incident reported in Cowdenbeath High Street where a man tried to get behind the counter of a post office but was refused and left the premises.

About half an hour later, a man entered a post office in High Street, Burntisland, with a knife and made off with a sum of cash.

A female shopkeeper was assaulted by a man who had a weapon in the final incident, in Elphinstone Street, Kincardine, at about 14:14. He fled with cash.

Image caption A man with a knife threatened staff during an attempted robbery in Clarkston on Saturday

The suspect in all four incidents was described as white, in his 30s with a stocky build, stubbly complexion and wearing dark clothing and a high-visibility jacket.

Det Insp Colin Robson from Dunfermline CID said: "These incidents were all extremely alarming for the staff involved and we are providing each of those affected with all the support they require will they assist us with our ongoing inquiries.

"We believe the same male was responsible for each of these crimes and would ask that anyone who can help us to identify this individual contacts police immediately.

"Anyone with any other information relevant to this investigation is also urged to get in touch."

He added: "We are also working closely with post office counters with a view to raising awareness and prevent further crimes."

On Saturday, two members of staff were threatened with a knife during a failed robbery bid at the post office within the Premier Store in Busby Road in Clarkston.

A 56-year-old woman was threatened by a man wearing a high-vis vest and brandishing a weapon during a robbery at a post office in Glenboig in North Lanarkshire on Friday afternoon.