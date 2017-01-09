Man charged with murder after Kirkcaldy flat death

Image copyright Police Scotland

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of another man at a flat in Kirkcaldy in Fife.

Alex Forbes, 25, died at the scene of an incident in Victoria Road in the early hours of Monday 2 January.

Adrian Hynd, 51, was arrested by police shortly afterwards and has now appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He was charged with murder and made no plea or declaration. The case was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in court again next week.

The family of Mr Forbes, who was from Edinburgh, paid tribute to him in a statement released through Police Scotland last week.

They said: "Alex was so young and died so tragically. His death has left us utterly shocked and devastated."