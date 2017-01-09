Neolithic pottery and flint tools found in Fife

Image copyright St Andrews Univeristy

A hoard of Neolithic pottery and flint tools, which lay buried for over 4,000 years, has been uncovered during works to lay a pipe in Fife.

The find at Kincaple was made as engineers laid pipework to connect St Andrews University's green energy centre at Eden campus in Guardbridge with North Haugh in St Andrews.

About 30 pieces of "grooved-ware" pottery were excavated from a pit.

Tools, made from flint - most probably from Yorkshire - were also found.

The tools show trade over considerable distances for the era.

Analysis of the flint showed the tools had been used for stripping bark and skinning animals, amongst other tasks, and probably represented a tool kit for someone.

Archaeologist Alastair Rees, of archaeological and historic environment consultancy ARCHAS, said: "These finds provide yet another piece in the jigsaw to helps us reconstruct the mundane - as well as the more interesting - aspects of how societies interacted and travelled in Ancient Britain.

"The artefacts provide more evidence of long-distance trade, contacts and especially ideas across the country."