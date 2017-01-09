Third man charged following death of Shaun Woodburn

Image caption Shaun Woodburn died following an incident on New Year's Day

A third man has been charged following the death of a former junior footballer.

Shaun Woodburn, 30, died after a disturbance in Great Junction Street in Leith on New Year's Day.

A 16-year-old has appeared in court charged with his murder and Mohammed Zakariyah, 18, has been charged with assault to injury.

Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man had also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

They added: "The charge is connected to the incident following which 30-year-old Shaun Woodburn sadly lost his life, but is not believed to be connected to Shaun's death."

Mr Woodburn, who used to play for Bonnyrigg Rose FC, was described as a "fantastic and loving dad" following his death.

It was one of a series of tributes to the Edinburgh man made by friends, family and junior football clubs.

The 16-year-old who appeared in court charged with his murder cannot be named for legal reasons. He made no plea or declaration.

Mr Zakariyah, from Edinburgh, also made no plea when he appeared on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week. He was released on bail.