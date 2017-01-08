Suspicious bin fire in Livingston causes gas leak

Properties were evacuated in Livingston after a suspicious fire caused a gas leak, police have said.

Two wheelie bins were set alight in Burnbank, Ladywell, at about 05:00 on Sunday.

The blaze in the bins, which were against the wall of a property, damaged a gas main which led to the evacuation.

No-one was injured in the fire and the gas leak has now been fixed. Police in West Lothian have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Det Con Lee McCall said: "Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the fire as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were able to quickly bring this, and the resultant gas leak, under control.

"However, the consequences of this act could have been far worse and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace those responsible.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Burnbank area during the early hours of Sunday morning or, similarly, anyone with information that can help us identify the culprits."