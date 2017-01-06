Appeal over petrol scam gang after Edinburgh incidents

Police in Edinburgh are hunting a gang they believe is scamming people out of money by claiming they need cash to buy petrol for their vehicle.

It follows seven incidents in the city in past few days.

Members of the public have been approached by a group stating that they have just arrived in Scotland. They offered fake gold jewellery or future repayment in return for money.

Most attempts were unsuccessful but some people were defrauded of cash.

The incidents happened between Tuesday 3 January and Thursday 5 January, police said.

The locations were on Cramond Road North, on Corstorphine Road near the zoo, on Bo'ness Road, at the Dreghorn Junction of the Edinburgh City Bypass, on Craighouse Road, on George Street and on London Road.

The suspect descriptions vary although they are believed to be of men, of Asian appearance and in their 30-40s. On occasion the group included a woman.

They were driving a white or sliver car at the time of the offences.

Insp David Robertson said: "We have had seven incidents of a similar nature over the last three days.

"In all cases, the suspects have approached people from a car and have offered jewellery as a collateral.

"We would advise anyone approached by this group not give them any money and report any incidents immediately to Police Scotland."