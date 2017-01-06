Scotsman editor-in-chief Ian Stewart to leave post

Image copyright Twitter

The editor-in-chief at The Scotsman Publications has announced he is leaving the post.

Ian Stewart is set to leave the newspapers where he has spent the majority of his career in March.

The announcement comes just three weeks before The Scotsman is due to celebrate its bicentenary.

Mr Stewart is in charge of The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News, as well as sister title Scotland on Sunday. He first joined The Scotsman in 1991.

He has edited The Scotsman since 2012 and Scotland on Sunday since 2009.

'Respect and admiration'

Mr Stewart said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to have been editor of these titles through what has been a truly significant time in Scotland's history.

"I leave with the greatest respect and admiration for my colleagues who do an extraordinary job day in and day out."

Jeremy Clifford, editor-in-chief of owners Johnston Press, said they would be recruiting for Mr Stewart's successor "immediately".

He said: "I would like to thank Ian for his leadership of The Scotsman in challenging times and during one of the most important eras in modern Scottish history.

"As well as the editorial director, he also served on the editorial board as my deputy chairman when it was first set up just over four years ago.

"I would like to thank him for everything he has achieved and wish him every success for the future."