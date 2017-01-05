Man in court charged with Bonnyrigg house murder

A 36-year old man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 40-year-old man in Midlothian.

Robert Kay made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Alistair Noble at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

No plea or declaration was made and the case was continued for further inquiry. Mr Kay was remanded in custody.

The case follows the death of Carlo Volante at a house in Auld Coal Grove in Bonnyrigg on 3 January.