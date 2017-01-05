Woman injured after being hit by taxi in Edinburgh
- 5 January 2017
A woman has been injured after being knocked down by a taxi in Edinburgh city centre.
The pedestrian had been crossing Princes Street opposite the Waverley Steps, beside the Balmoral Hotel, at the time.
The incident happened at about 12:20. Police Scotland said a section of Princes Street had been closed.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing."