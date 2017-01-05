Woman in hospital after Edinburgh flat fire

Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at a flat in Pitt Street

A woman is being treated in hospital after a tenement fire in Edinburgh.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the ground-floor property of a three-storey block in Pitt Street at about 04:00 on Thursday.

The fire service said a woman in her 20s was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with slight smoke inhalation.

On Tuesday a man was left in a critical condition following a fire at a flat in nearby Ferry Road. A child was also treated in hospital.