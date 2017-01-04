Edinburgh to host T2 Trainspotting world premiere

Image copyright PA Image caption The cast and crew from the new film have been seen filming at various locations across Edinburgh and elsewhere in Scotland

Ewan McGregor is to return to Edinburgh for the world premiere of the Trainspotting sequel, 21 years after the original film made him a star.

The showing of T2 Trainspotting will be held on Sunday 22 January at the Cineworld in Fountain Park.

The film reunites McGregor with director Danny Boyle and original cast members Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner.

They are all expected to attend the premiere.

T2 Trainspotting comes 21 years after the original film, which followed a group of heroin addicts and explored urban poverty in Edinburgh. It was based on the novel of the same name by Irvine Welsh.

The sequel is based on Welsh's book Porno.

The trailer for the sequel was released in November and opened with McGregor's character Mark Renton returning to Edinburgh to see his friends again.

Image copyright PA Image caption Danny Boyle is expected to be at the world premiere of the film later in January

Over the strains of Underworld's hit Born Slippy, which featured prominently in the 1996 film, Renton revives his bitter "choose life" motto but with modern references: "Choose Facebook, choose Twitter, choose Instagram and hope that someone, somewhere, cares."

He also refers to choosing reality TV, "slut-shaming", revenge porn and zero-hour contracts before saying: "Choose to smother the pain with an unknown dose of an unknown drug."

Renton's narration ends with: "You're an addict, so be addicted, just be addicted to something else. Choose the ones you love, choose your future, choose life."

The cast and crew from the new movie were seen filming at various locations across Edinburgh and elsewhere in Scotland last year.

In July, McGregor and Bremner were seen sprinting out of a shop on Princes Street, with Oscar-winner Boyle directing the pair as they recreated the famous opening sequence from the first movie.

T2 Trainspotting will be released in UK cinemas on 27 January.