Police arrest man in Edinburgh attack inquiry

Image copyright Google Image caption The victims had been attending a house party in Saughton Mains Park

A man has been arrested by police investigating an "unprovoked attack" on two young men in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at about 20:40 on Friday 16 December in Saughton Mains Park after the pair - aged 16 and 20 - left a house party.

They became involved in an argument with a passerby who then allegedly assaulted them both before running off.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The victims suffered serious neck injuries and were taken to the city's Royal Infirmary.

At the time, officers described the incident as an "unprovoked attack" and said one of the victims could have had "life-threatening" injuries.