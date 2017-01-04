Murdered former footballer Shaun Woodburn a 'loving dad'

The family of a former junior footballer who was killed in Leith on New Year's Day has paid tribute to the "fantastic and loving dad".

Shaun Woodburn, 30, from Edinburgh, died after a disturbance in Great Junction Street at 02:00 on Sunday.

A 16-year-old male appeared in court on Monday charged with murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Mohammed Zakariyah, 18, from Edinburgh, also appeared at the petition hearing to face a charge of assault to injury.

Mr Zakariyah made no plea or declaration and was released on bail.

'Loved by all'

Mr Woodburn's family said: "Shaun was first and foremost a fantastic and loving dad, he was a great and caring son, brother, partner and friend.

"He was a hard working young man loved by all of his colleagues, and had an honours degree in architectural engineering from Heriot Watt University.

"Shaun also had a passion for playing football, latterly with Bonnyrigg Rose, only to give up to spend more time with his family.

"That was Shaun, a selfless, kind and loving young man who has had his life cut short in the most tragic of circumstances.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and support at this time."

Det Insp Stuart Alexander, of Police Scotland, said he wanted to speak to anyone who was in the area of Great Junction Street or Mill Lane between 01:30 and 02:00 on New Year's morning.

He added: "I want to know why the disturbance started in Great Junction Street and continued into Mill Lane, near to Gladstones Public House.

"I would appeal to everybody that was present to contact us so that my enquiry team can interview them and assess whether they have any relevant information.

"For the sake of Shaun's family it is important that we find out exactly what happened and why Shaun had his life so tragically taken from him."