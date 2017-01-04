Man charged with Bonnyrigg house murder

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 40-year-old man in Midlothian.

The victim suffered serious injuries - believed to be stab wounds - after he was attacked at a house in Auld Coal Grove, Bonnyrigg, at about 16:00 on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he later died.

The arrested man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.