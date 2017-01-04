Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged with Bonnyrigg house murder

Auld Coal Grove, Bonnyrigg

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 40-year-old man in Midlothian.

The victim suffered serious injuries - believed to be stab wounds - after he was attacked at a house in Auld Coal Grove, Bonnyrigg, at about 16:00 on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he later died.

The arrested man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites