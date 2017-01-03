Man and child taken to hospital after Edinburgh flat fire

A man is in a critical condition and a child is being treated as a precaution after a flat fire in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Ferry Road at about 02:00 on Tuesday.

A man rescued by firefighters was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, while a child from another property was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Police officers were working with fire crews to establish the cause of the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are carrying out a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service following a fire in Ferry Road in the early hours of Tuesday January 3.

"A man was taken to the ERI for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

"A child from another property was taken to the Sick Kids hospital as a precaution."

She added: "Inquiries to rule out any suspicious circumstances are ongoing and at an early stage."