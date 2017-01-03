Man arrested over death at flat in Kirkcaldy

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man at a flat in Fife.

Officers were called to the property in Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy, at about 05:00 on Monday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Work was being carried out to establish his identity and contact his relatives.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The 51-year-old man was expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.