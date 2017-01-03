Extra £300,000 in funding for Edinburgh's festivals

Image copyright Ivon Bartholomew

Edinburgh's Festivals are to benefit from £300,000 in extra funding to celebrate the 70th anniversary of their founding.

The Scottish government money will help mark the origins in 1947 of the Edinburgh International, Fringe and Film Festivals.

It takes total government support for the capital's festivals next year to £2.3m.

And it builds on the £90,000 announced previously for the Hogmanay fireworks.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "Edinburgh's Festivals provide an excellent platform to promote Scotland's rich culture, heritage and distinct identity on the world stage.

"Every year they generate tremendous cultural energy and activity, attracting around 4.5 million attendances, providing jobs, supporting our tourism industry and contributing £313m to the Scottish economy.

"Through our expo fund the Scottish government has provided more than £17m over eight years to support artists to create and showcase their work to the world.

"I am pleased to announce today we will enhance our support for the festivals with an additional £300,000 next year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding festivals, led by the Edinburgh International Festival.

"In line with the commitment we set out in our current programme for government, this extra funding will support the festivals to deliver innovative work and create performances that will catch the imagination of our international audiences. This underlines the government's commitment to supporting the festivals to grow, and our artists to thrive."

Image copyright Ivon Bartholomew Image caption Chotto Desh was created by Olivier Award-winning Akram Khan. Performed at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in 2016, it fused dance, storytelling, interactive animation and specially composed music.

Image copyright Ivon Bartholomew Image caption Alan Cumming brought his Sappy Songs show to Edinburgh last year.

Festivals Edinburgh director Julia Amour said: "Over 70 years, Edinburgh's Festivals have become Scotland's globally renowned meeting point for arts and creativity.

"We are delighted to be able to celebrate this anniversary and share Scotland's cultural riches with the wider world, thanks to enhanced support from the Scottish Government's Edinburgh Festivals Expo Fund.

"This investment in maintaining our unique cultural edge will help make our 70th year the start of an exciting new chapter for the world's leading festival city."