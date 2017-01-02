Death of man in Kirkcaldy flat 'suspicious'

Police in Fife have confirmed they are treating the death of a man in Kirkcaldy as suspicious.

The emergency services were called to a flat in the town at about 05:00, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was found to have non life-threatening injuries at the address, in Victoria Road, and was taken to hospital.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 04:00 and 05:00.

Det Ch Insp Keith Hardie of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team said: "We're confident that this man has died in suspicious circumstances and a thorough investigation is currently underway.

"As part of our inquiries we continue to ask anyone who has information which may be relevant to come forward.

"Specifically, anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the Victoria Road area between 4am and 5am is urged to get in touch as soon as possible."

Insp Graeme Neill of Kirkcaldy Police Station added: "Local officers are supporting the Major Investigation Team and will be conducting inquiries in the community as part of this.

"Although there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public, there will be an increase in high visibility patrols in the area over the forthcoming days."