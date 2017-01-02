Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man injured in Leith disturbance dies in hospital

A man has died following a disturbance in Leith early on New Year's Day.

Police said they were treating the death of the 30-year-old as murder.

He died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Sunday evening after suffering serious injuries in the incident in Great Junction Street.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at around 02:00 on Sunday. They are expected to appear in court later.

Det Insp Graham Grant appealed for help from anyone with information which could help the police investigation.

He added: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly passed away.

"A murder inquiry is now being carried out and there will continue to be a police presence in Leith as we conduct our investigation and provide support to the local community following these tragic events."

