Man injured in Leith disturbance dies in hospital
- 2 January 2017
A man has died following a disturbance in Leith early on New Year's Day.
Police said they were treating the death of the 30-year-old as murder.
He died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Sunday evening after suffering serious injuries in the incident in Great Junction Street.
A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at around 02:00 on Sunday. They are expected to appear in court later.
Det Insp Graham Grant appealed for help from anyone with information which could help the police investigation.
He added: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly passed away.
"A murder inquiry is now being carried out and there will continue to be a police presence in Leith as we conduct our investigation and provide support to the local community following these tragic events."