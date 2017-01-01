Loony Dookers enjoy a chilly start to the new year

More than 1,000 new year revellers kicked off 2017 with a bracing dip in the River Forth in the traditional Loony Dook.

Participants donned fancy dress for the sell-out event at South Queensferry.

They paraded along the town's High Street before running into the water in the shadow of the Forth Bridges at 13:00.

The New Year's Day tradition raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

Tony Fullerton, of porridge firm Stoats which sponsors the dook, took the plunge in a team with a fancy dress theme based on Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

He said: "I'm just out the water and I'm very cold and wet. It was pretty Baltic. We're dressed as the porridge bears and Goldilocks.

"There's around 1,000 people in the water here and there's more jumping around and celebrating New Year's Day with a crazy party in South Queensferry."

Part of the entrance fee for the event goes towards South Queensferry RNLI, while many participants also raise money for other charities.