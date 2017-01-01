Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man in critical condition after Edinburgh street attack

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the man in his 30s sustained severe injuries following a "disturbance" at Great Junction Street in Leith at 02:00.

A force spokesman said: "Officers are carrying out inquiries in Leith and are following a positive line of inquiry."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites