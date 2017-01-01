Man in critical condition after Edinburgh street attack

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the man in his 30s sustained severe injuries following a "disturbance" at Great Junction Street in Leith at 02:00.

A force spokesman said: "Officers are carrying out inquiries in Leith and are following a positive line of inquiry."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.