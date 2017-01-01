Edinburgh Hogmanay was major success, say organisers

Image copyright Ivon Bartholomew Image caption Provisional figures from Police Scotland indicate there was little trouble at the event

Organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay have described the event as a "major success".

The sell-out event brought 75,000 people from around the world to see a spectacular fireworks and laser show bring in 2017.

The Edinburgh celebrations claim to be the UK's largest outdoor winter festival celebrations.

Entertainers performing for the crowds included Paolo Nutini, The Charlatans, Fatherson and Be Charlotte.

Al Thomson, the director of organisers Unique Events, said: "What a great night. Paolo Nutini rocked the Concert in the Gardens, and revellers across the street party enjoyed a superb line-up across the four stages.

"What a great way to start 2017, the 70th anniversary of Edinburgh becoming a world-leading festival city."

Preliminary figures from Police Scotland indicated there were only two arrests for minor offences.

The Edinburgh events are estimated to be worth more than £40m to the Scottish economy.

Members of the public were allowed back on to Calton Hill this year after a ban over safety fears was lifted.

Council officials decided to shut the city landmark for six hours over the bells last year saying "the hill was unlit and uneven under foot".

However, the City of Edinburgh Council decided to do a U-turn following a review of last year's events.

Some fireworks were also fired from the hill as part of the midnight display.

More than 1,000 hours of planning goes into delivering the Midnight Moment at Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party, widely regarded as the UK's most intense six minutes of fireworks.

There is 8km of wire connecting up to 94 modules, each with 32 cues, to deliver the 2.6 tonnes of fireworks up to 300m above the Edinburgh skyline. They are fired by 14 pyrotechnicians from Titanium Fireworks.

There were more than 10,000 shots and stars in every firework colour.

Nearly 10 tonnes of equipment were used, filling three lorries and five vans.

A team of more than 25 people from Titanium Fireworks, Unique Events and Historic Scotland worked into the night to clear, in eight hours, what took five days to set up.

All the empty cardboard tubes will be recycled - enough to fill three large skips - as well as a metre square crate with igniter wire.

The Hogmanay celebrations followed a torchlight procession from The Mound to Calton Hill on Friday.