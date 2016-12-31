Edinburgh to lead Scotland's Hogmanay celebrations

Image caption Fireworks being set up ahead of Edinburgh's New Year celebrations

Edinburgh is due to lead Scotland's Hogmanay celebrations later with the world famous street party and fireworks.

Paolo Nutini and The Charlatans are the headline acts for this year's New Year events in the capital.

The event is estimated to be worth more than £40m to the economy.

Hogmanay revellers are to be allowed back on to Calton Hill in the capital this year after a ban over safety fears was lifted.

Council officials decided to shut the city landmark for six hours over the bells last year saying "the hill was unlit and uneven under foot".

However, the City of Edinburgh Council decided to do a U-turn following a review of last year's events.

Some fireworks are also fired from the hill as part of the midnight display.

Image caption Fireworks set up on the ramparts at Edinburgh Castle

Image copyright AP

Event organisers said they would pay for stewards and change the fireworks firing zone on the hill.

The celebrations follow a torchlight procession from The Mound to Calton Hill on Friday.

More than 1,000 hours of planning goes into delivering the Midnight Moment at Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party, widely regarded as the UK's most intense six minutes of fireworks.

There is 8km of wire connecting up to 94 modules, each with 32 cues, to deliver the 2.6 tonnes of fireworks up to 300m above the Edinburgh skyline. They are fired by 14 pyrotechnicians from Titanium Fireworks.

There will be more than 10,000 shots and stars in every firework colour.

Nearly 10 tonnes of equipment will be used, filling three lorries and five vans.

Once 2017 has arrived, a team of more than 25 people from Titanium Fireworks, Unique Events and Historic Scotland will work into the night to clear in eight hours what took five days to set up.

All the empty cardboard tubes will be recycled - enough to fill three large skips - as well as a metre square crate with igniter wire.