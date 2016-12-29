Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Pensioner seriously hurt in Edinburgh road crash

Niddrie Mains Road Image copyright Google

A 76-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on an Edinburgh street.

The incident happened at about 20:45 on Tuesday on Niddrie Mains Road in Craigmillar.

The man was hit by a silver Mercedes C180 Kompressor and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. Officers have spoken to the driver of the car and want to speak to any witnesses.

