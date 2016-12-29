Bertie Hall charged with murder over Whitburn death

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the body of another man was discovered in house in West Lothian.

Police were called to the property in West Main Street, Whitburn, at about 15:30 on Tuesday after the 30-year-old was found dead.

Bertie Hall, 49, was charged with murder when he appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.