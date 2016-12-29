Edinburgh's Hogmanay concert with Paolo Nutini sells out in record time

Image copyright PA

Edinburgh's Hogmanay showcase concert headlined by Paolo Nutini sold out in a record three hours.

Concert in the Gardens on 31 December will also have special guests the Lightning Seeds, The Vegan Leather and the winners of the Hog the Stage competition, Lemonhaze.

The Night Afore Concert, Candlelit Concert and the Old Town Ceilidh with Belhaven are also sold out.

There are tickets left for the world famous Street Party.

Organisers said there were "limited torches and wristbands" for the Torchlight Procession.

All events on Sunday 1 January are sold out including The Final Fling, a ceilidh at the National Museum of Scotland, the "Loony Dook" dip in the Forth at South Queensferry and the Scot:Lands festival of music, art and theatre.

'Fantastic entertainment'

Richard Lewis, City of Edinburgh Council's festival and events champion, said: "The countdown to Edinburgh's Hogmanay is on and it really is set to be a cracker.

"With three days of spectacular events including the Torchlight Procession and the Stoats Loony Dook, plus so many stages offering fantastic entertainment at the street party, be quick to get your ticket to the greatest New Year celebration on earth."

About 75,000 revellers are expected to attend the celebrations in Edinburgh city centre, with entertainment across seven open-air stages.

The Castle Stage will feature Scottish music from artists including Salsa Celtica , Manran and Ross Ainslie, Ali Hutton and Friends.

The Frederick Stage will have DJs, dancers and performers from Guilty Pleasures while the Mound Stage will showcase jazz performers including James Brown is Annie, Brass Gumbo and Blues n Trouble.

The Candlelit Concert will also take place in St Giles' Cathedral and the Old Town Ceilidh will return to Parliament Square.

The event will be rounded off with a fireworks display from the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay, described as the UK's largest outdoor winter music festival, has been produced by Unique Events on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council since 1993.

It is expected to bring in 150,000 visitors from more than 80 countries across three days of celebrations, giving the city an estimated £40m boost.