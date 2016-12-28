Scotland's largest Menorah to be lit in Edinburgh

Image copyright Chabad Lubavitch of Edinburgh

Scotland's Largest Menorah is to be lit in Edinburgh later to mark the start of the Jewish Hanukkah celebrations.

The giant Menorah in St Andrew Square is one of more than 20,000 to light up city centres around the world.

Organisers said the Menorah symbolises a universal message of religious freedom.

It will be lit at 18:30 in Edinburgh. It will be followed by a reception at the Royal bank of Scotland with the Lord Provost of Edinburgh.

There will be live music, dancing, doughnuts, latkes, and traditional Hanukkah foods.

Rabbi Pinny Weinman, of Chabad Lubavitch of Edinburgh, said: "The eternal message of the Menorah lights has attained particular significance in light of current world events where the forces of oppression and darkness are ever-present.

"As we experience additional countries and entire regions being freed of their oppressors, we relive the experience of Hanukkah in our very own times.

"It is the story of a little light pushing away an empire of darkness, human sensibility defying terror and brute force, life and growth overcoming destruction."