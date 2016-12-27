Employee found dead at Frasers store in Edinburgh

Image caption Police said the death was being treated as unexplained

A police investigation is under way after an employee was found dead at an Edinburgh department store.

The 30-year-old man was discovered in the House of Fraser shop on Princes Street at 09:15.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and next of kin had been informed.

House of Fraser said bosses at the store were helping police with their inquiries. The shop will remain closed until Wednesday.

Image caption House of Fraser said the shop would remain closed until Wednesday

A spokesman for House of Fraser said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our employees at our Frasers store in Edinburgh.

"Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. The cause of death is still being investigated and we are fully supporting the police with their investigations.

"We have decided that Frasers Edinburgh will remain closed today out of respect for the individual and our staff. We will be offering full support to our employees over the coming days and weeks."

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Inquiries into this matter are ongoing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."