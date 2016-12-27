Woman, 82, dies after Edinburgh bus fall

An 82-year-old woman has died after falling on a bus in Edinburgh.

The woman had been travelling on the number three Lothian bus earlier this month when it had to brake suddenly and she sustained serious injuries.

The incident happened on Friday 16 December near a roundabout on Gilmerton Road. The woman was taken to hospital but died on Monday from her injuries.

Police said they had traced the driver of a car seen in the area at the time. They urged witnesses to contact them.

In a statement, issued through police, the woman's family said: "We are all deeply saddened by this unexpected loss. She was a loving mother of four children and being a woman of faith, this Dalkeith lady was returning from the chapel in Edinburgh when the incident occurred.

"The family, which also includes four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, are devastated and hope anyone who can help with the police inquiry comes forward."

Sgt Iain Blain said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this very sad time.

"As a result of our ongoing investigation we have now traced a driver of a Honda Civic that was seen in the area at the time however I'd urge anyone who was in the vicinity to please contact police on 101 if not already done so."