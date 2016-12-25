Water pumped away from homes in West Lothian after pipe burst

Firefighters had to pump water away from homes in Blackburn, West Lothian, after a mains pipe was ruptured.

Crews were called to the incident in Bathgate Road at about 08:15 on Christmas Day.

Six fire appliances, including two with specialist water rescue equipment, helped West Lothian Council's roads department divert the water away from the affected area.

Sandbags were also used in an effort to stop flooding to nearby properties.

Group manager of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Tom McGrath, praised the emergency services.

He said: "Our crews worked tirelessly in difficult and challenging conditions to ensure homes were protected so that families could continue to enjoy the Christmas celebrations.

"We would like to thank our firefighters and our partners including Police Scotland, West Lothian Council and Scottish Water for resolving this incident quickly and safely."