From abandoned cinema to restored theatre

Image caption The auditorium requires a great deal of work

I've been following in the footsteps of generations of Fifers, walking up the stairs of the former Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy from the foyer to the once magnificent auditorium. It is in a sorry state now.

The building closed in 2000 and the pigeons and the rain have caused a lot of damage.

The plasterwork is crumbling, the paint is peeling and the carpets are threadbare but the team behind the project to restore the Kings to its former glory is undaunted.

Steven Barbour from Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy Ltd showed me around. He has been helping clear the building for months.

"Structurally, the building is sound, really sound," he tells me. "Once the roof is sealed, which will be done pretty soon, then we can start on the inside; taking down a lot of the old plaster boarding and taking away a lot of the old framing and essentially bringing back what's there, because most of it is in good nick."

Image caption The theatre is over 100 years old

Image caption The stage at the Kings has seen better days

The Kings Theatre opened its doors on the town's High Street in 1906 but its life as a theatre was short lived.

It became The Hippodrome just a few years later which was more of a music hall and then in 1916 with the arrival of a new mass entertainment it transformed into a picture house.

It would remain a cinema until it finally closed its doors in 2000.

In 1977, the auditorium was divided into three as the day of the multi-screen cinema arrived.

All that work has to be undone to restore the building and create a 2,000-seater venue. It is hoped that will attract touring bands which currently might play Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen but by-pass Fife.

Grant Foster is chief executive of Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy Ltd. He told me it could help revitalise the town and the wider Fife area.

"The whole concept behind this is to have a unique landmark to then bring people back into town," he explained. "We think that live entertainment would do that in the form of a place of this size."

Image caption Evidence remains of the theatre's use as a cinema

Image caption Seating will have to be replaced

In addition to the main auditorium, there are smaller spaces which could be used for events such as weddings. A 50-seat restaurant and bar also forms part of the plans.

Clearing out the derelict building has been an unpleasant but fascinating task, according to Steven Barbour who has found himself uncovering the past.

He said: "Spaces that people just haven't been in for 50, 60, 70 years which have obviously just been closed up. Lots of film reels left lying up in the projection rooms, even the ticket office still had its tickets laid out as if it was about to open.

"Some parts have just been spooky, walking back in as if someone was just there a minute ago."

But now it is time to look to the future for Kirkcaldy's Kings Theatre. The priority is to complete work on the roof to keep the rain and the pigeons out.

The team have given themselves three years to have the building open for business.

They hope generations of Fifers will come to be entertained just as generations did before them.